Lima Police Department committed to transparency, despite no state certification

After the death of George Floyd, protests rang out and demanded change in a variety of ways. Gov. Mike DeWine began with changes to policing, on Tuesday.
He also touched on the police agencies that aren't certified by the state, 400 of them. He spoke about certification in use of force and recruitment. In Auglaize County, 4 of 8 agencies in the county are certified by the state. In Putnam County, 1 of 10 are certified. In Allen County, 7 of 10 are certified, but that doesn't include Lima Police. However, the chief of police says he believes in transparency. He says though they are aware the community is watching at all times now, they are watching themselves with the use of body cameras.
"Responsibility placed on their shoulders in terms of protecting the community while at the same time being able to protect themselves," Chief Kevin Martin said, Lima Police Department. "And the way that they go about that job, the community has a right to know if it's being done properly or not. And so you know, again, whether you want to call it accountability or transparency, whatever you call it, we want to make sure we're doing the job the right way."
Martin says they have very specific policies for their cameras. And much can be obtained through an open records request.