LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Civil Service Board approves the National Testing Network contract for the Lima Police Department.

Lima Police Department hopes find quality candidates through the newly approved National Testing Network

The National Testing Network works with public safety departments across the country to provide professional test administration services while also keeping a list of prescreened candidates ready for further processing and employment consideration. The Lima Fire Department has been using it for years and is very pleased with the impact the virtual test has had on bringing quality candidates into the department. As for the LPD, they are excited about the approval saying it is the answer to ending the shortage of law enforcement officers.

Lima Police Department hopes find quality candidates through the newly approved National Testing Network

"For us, the other benefit is you can sign up to take the National Testing Network Test and you can pick multiple agencies. So, if you're wanting to come to the Lima-Area, or anywhere in Northwest Ohio, you can choose. Lima, Toledo, Bowling Green, Dayton, or any agency that participates, and all of those agencies get your test response. So, instead of having to take 20 tests, you can get your answers out to 20 different departments by taking one test," explained Major John Bishop, Lima Police Department.

Lima Police Department hopes find quality candidates through the newly approved National Testing Network

The contract with the National Testing Network will cost the City of Lima $500 a year. Those who take the test will have to pay a $55 fee. However, Allen County residents will be able to receive a voucher and take the police entrance exam for free.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.