3/17/22 Press Release from the Lima Police Department:On 3/16/2022, at about 6:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lima Central Fire Station, on S. Main Street in Lima, in reference to an individual who was shot and dropped off in front of their department. Officers arrived and learned that 21 year old Samuel Williams of Lima, was shot while in a vehicle, traveling northbound, in the 900 block of Reese. Mr. Williams was the passenger of a vehicle travelling through the block, that a pedestrian began firing multiple shots at. Mr. Williams was shot once and taken to Lima Fire Station, by the driver, and then transported to Mercy Health –St. Rita’s for treatment. He was last reported in stable condition and his would was not believed to be life threatening. Detectives are running down leads and attempting to cultivate suspects and retrieve video from area structures. In anyone has information in reference to this shooting, please contact Det. Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department, (419)227-4444.
