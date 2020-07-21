Lima Police Department releases new information about Monday's fatal hit skip

Lima police are asking for help in identifying a semi-tractor trailer that hit and killed a man last night.
Police report that 71-year-old John Reigle was found dead at the intersection of Baxter and North Streets around 10 p.m. Monday night. Detectives looked at several surveillance videos in the area along North street and discovered that Reigle was struck by a semi-truck. The semi fled the area after the crash going westbound on SR 81.
Police are asking individuals or businesses who have video surveillance along North between Jameson and Jackson to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156. The truck passes through that area between 10 and 10:10 p.m. It is described as a black semi-tractor and a white trailer with writing on the back and sides.
Media Release from Lima Police Department 7/21/20: On 7/20/2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Lima Police Department was contacted in reference to a deceased person in the road, at the intersection of North/Baxter Streets, in Lima. Officers arrived to find 71-year-old John Reigle, deceased in the roadway. Investigators located several surveillance videos in the area, along North Street, and were able to determine Mr. Reigle was struck by a semi-truck. The semi-truck fled the area after the crash, travelling westbound on St. Rt. 81. The Lima Police Department are asking any individuals or businesses, who have video surveillance along North Street, in Lima, from Jameson Avenue to Jackson Street, in Lima, to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181. The truck would have passed through that area between 10:00 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. It is described as having a black tractor and a white trailer with writing on the back, side portions of the trailer.