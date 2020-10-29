Lima Police Department reminds people to stay safe on Halloween

Halloween has officially kicked off in Lima with Trick-or-Treating. To make sure the kids have the best night of trick-of-treating possible, there are a few safety tips from the Lima Police Department.
This year, there's a bit more to watch out for while you Trick-or-Treat. With COVID-19 still lingering in the community, people should be making sure that they're still trying to follow those guidelines just the same.
In addition, the police department gives the advice to make sure you know exactly where your kids are when out trick-or-treating, and when they are expected home. They also say traffic is usually an issue for trick or treating so watch for kids crossing the street, and make sure you park somewhere safe.
"When we're healthy and we're safe, we have less problems, we have more fun, and the community can enjoy it a little bit better," said Kaity Weidman, a patrolman with the Lima Police Department.
As for extra precaution for COVID-19, Allen County Public Health suggests wiping down every wrapped piece of candy with sanitizer, limit the number of houses you visit, and only trick or treat with members of your household.
The rain on Thursday has forced some communities to move their trick-or-treat night to Halloween afternoon. Here is a list of some of the places that we know about that were pushed back:
American Township on Oct 31st at 2 to 4
Cridersville on Oct 31st at 2 to 4
Elida on Oct 31st at 2 to 4
Shawnee on Oct 31st Township at 2 to 4
St. Marys on Oct 31st at 2 to 3:30
Wapakoneta on Oct 31st at 3 to 3:30
So be safe, have fun and enjoy your treats!