Lima Police Department searching for culprit in Saturday evening stabbing

LIMA, OH(WLIO) - A Lima resident is stable, but in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night. Around 7:30 pm, the Lima Police Department was called to the 700 block of East Fourth Street. 22-year-old Ja'Azjahane Washington had been stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (419)-229-7867 or Lima Police Detective Matt Woodworth at (419)-221-5293.
