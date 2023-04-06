LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Bellefontaine Avenue earlier today.
Police say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the pharmacy after a report of a robbery. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrod at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5296 or call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
