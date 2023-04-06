CVS Pharmacy Robbery Suspect
Wanted Suspect in CVS Robbery

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Bellefontaine Avenue earlier today.

Police say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the pharmacy after a report of a robbery. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrod at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5296 or call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

Release from the Lima Police Department: On Thursday, April 6, 2023, shortly after 2:30 PM, Lima PD officers responded to 900 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima (CVS Pharmacy) in reference to an aggravated robbery.  We are attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photo. If you recognize the subject, please contact Detective Harrod at (419)221-5296, Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867, or send a message to the Lima PD Facebook page.

