Lima Police Department share results from SAAFE program

At the Lima City Council meeting, the Lima Police Department shared a report regarding its Substance Abuse Assistance For Everyone (SAAFE) program. In the report, the LPD sergeant explained how the SAAFE program has helped reduce overdoses in the city.
The program provides treatment to people with opioid addictions instead of arresting them on their first offense. LPD responded to 160 overdoses from 2016 to 2017. Overdoses went down 34% for the first year of the program from 2017-2018. From 2018 to 2019, overdoses went down 50% city wide.
“We’re able to get them before they’ve hit rock bottom and try to push the treatment plan with them well ahead when they were actually ready which has saved some lives.,” said Nick Hart, the LPD sergeant.
In addition to the SAAFE report, former Lima Fire Department Inspector Chris Jackson was recognized for his service, and recent retirement.