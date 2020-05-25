Lima Police Department shows support for graduating seniors with drive-thru cookout

The Lima Police Department has been looking for ways to show its appreciation for graduating seniors and they did so Monday in social distancing fashion.
LPD hosted a drive-thru cookout for graduating seniors from Lima Senior, Temple Christian, and Lima Central Catholic. They could drive up in the Clock Tower Plaza around lunchtime and get a big lunch and some prizes. Much of the food and drinks were donated by places like Meijer, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola. Officers a part of Community Oriented Policing felt the seniors had a difficult end to their high school careers and wanted to show their support.
"We just want them to know that we stand behind them," said Brittney Wyerick, a COP officer. "We're super proud of the accomplishments they've made. We want to see them do great things in their future and just let them know we are thinking of them and that we care about them."
Lima Senior and Temple Christian have both completed their graduation events. Lima Central Catholic has their event scheduled for June.