Lima Police Department spreads Christmas joy with Cops and Kids 2020

Santa came a little early this year for some kids thanks to the Lima Police Department.
A Lima fire truck led a convoy of police cars around the city to deliver presents to a dozen different families for the Cops and Kids 2020 program. Officers showed up to each family's house bearing gifts and also brought Santa along for the ride.
In a year like this one, it felt like the Christmas magic was real.
Mallory Ayers, the mother of one of the kids being visited by the LPD says, "We've been going through a little bit of a struggle, I mean everybody is right now with the times, but things have been a little tough and this is really just going to bring a little more joy and happiness to my kids, especially my son. I know he's really happy right now."
Ayer's son Jason seemed very surprised to see the officers pull up with a parade of cars, bearing gifts for him and his family.
"I was like, that's weird,” says Jason. “There's a lot of people and a lot of cops, and then I saw the big fire truck with all the bikes and I was like, what's going on?"
The look on Jason's face says it all when officers rolled a brand new bike over to his lawn.
Jason says, "It makes me feel good and happy."
For each house the officers stopped at, kids were just as excited. The Lima Police Department was happy that they could adapt to the pandemic and still have a chance to give kids in the area a nice Christmas surprise.
Amanda Leugers, the head of Cops and Kids says, "A daily role for a police officer is to figure out how we can help anyone in our community so this is just an extra, above and beyond, a way that we can show our community that we are here for the good and for them to help them in any situation they need."
Although they had to downsize this year, they were still able to give presents to 34 children in Lima.