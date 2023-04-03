Lima Police Department's K9 unit gives a demonstration during Coffee with a Cop

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Coffee with a Cop gives Lima Police Department the chance to show the public an inside look at their various teams that serve the citizens and visitors to the city.
It was the K-9 unit's time to shine as they put on a demonstration during the event. Besides demonstrating how to take down a suspect, Officer Roscoe and Officer Logan Patton showed how they could track suspects, search for items, and even do a drug search.
The Coffee with a Cop program started in November at the Senior Citizens Services as a way for the Lima Police Department once a month to answer questions that people might have and do some community engagement with their specialty teams.
"It is almost like a show and tell type thing. We get to show some of the stuff that we at the police department do, some of the services we provide, some of the different specialty teams we do have at the police department," says Sgt. Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department. " So I think it is a great opportunity just kind of showcase the police department in general."
The Coffee with a Cop will be taking a break for the rest of the spring and summer and the program will resume next fall. Keep an eye on the Lima Police Department's Facebook page for any updates on when the next one will be.