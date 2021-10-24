Lima Police hold Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat October 28th

On Thursday night most of the communities in West Central Ohio will be holding Trick-or-Treat and the Lima Police Department will be holding a drive thru event for all of your ghosts, superheroes and princesses can come by and get some candy.
In past years, the police department held five separate events around the city, but this year they have decided to consolidate everything into one location, the Lima Municipal Parking lot behind Allen County Public Health. Not only is it a great one stop shop for kids to get their treats, but also meet some of the men and women who serve and protect the city.
“There will be a lot of officers there to meet and greet,” says Lt. John Bishop. “To speak to people one on one and get to meet us. It is really a large event, we put a lot of vehicles through, a lot of kids through and gives us the opportunity to meet other people also.”
Again, the Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru event will be happening this Thursday behind Allen County Public Health at 219 East Market Street. Vehicles are to enter from the Central Avenue and exit on Union Street. The event runs from 6 to 8 pm, which is the same time Trick-or-Treat in Lima is going on.