Lima police investigate early morning stabbing

A Lima man is in custody following a stabbing from early Tuesday morning.
Brandon Jones was taken to the hospital for what the Lima Police Department reports are non-life threatening stab wounds. Police say Daryl Harris is in custody at the Allen County Jail on a suspicion of felonious assault charge. Police got the call around 1:30 a.m. that a man was stabbed at 329 North Elizabeth. A description of the suspect was given to police and when they arrived, they took Harris into custody.
If you have information about the stabbing you are encouraged to call Detective Woodworth at 419 221-5293 or Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.