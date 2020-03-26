Lima Police investigate Wednesday night stabbing

Lima police are looking into a stabbing report from Wednesday night.
Officers were called out just after 10 o-clock to Mercy Health-St. Rita's for someone with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Officers talked with the victim, 29-year-old Napoleon Smith of Lima. Investigators say the incident happened in the 600 block of Columbia Drive and that Smith was driven to the hospital by a family member. What led to the stabbing is still under investigation.
If you have any information, call Lima Police and ask for Detective Jesse Harrod (419)-221-5296 or call Crimestoppers 419-229-7867.
Media Release Lima Police Department – 3/26/2020: On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 10:10pm, officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 730 W Market St, Mercy Health St Rita’s Medical Center in reference to a subject with non-life threatening stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Napoleon Smith (29 years old of Lima, Ohio) who had sustained injuries as a result of being stabbed, by an unknown suspect.
Lima Police Dept officers learned the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima and Mr. Smith was transported to the hospital, by a family member, for treatment. The circumstances of what led to the stabbing are still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Jesse Harrod at 419 221-5296, or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.