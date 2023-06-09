LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where one person was taken to the hospital.
Officers were called out to the intersection of West Wayne and Collett Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon for reports of a shooting. The alleged victim was taken to Mercy Health- St. Rita's for treatment in a private car. It is unknown what the extent of their injuries are. Detectives on the scene say they will release more information later after they investigate the incident more.