Lima police investigating a shooting after one person taken to the hospital

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where one person was taken to the hospital.

Officers were called out to the intersection of West Wayne and Collett Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon for reports of a shooting. The alleged victim was taken to Mercy Health- St. Rita's for treatment in a private car. It is unknown what the extent of their injuries are. Detectives on the scene say they will release more information later after they investigate the incident more.

