Lima Police investigating how a man got shot in the hand

The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was treated for a gunshot wound at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Media Release from Lima Police Department – 3/25/2020: On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 12:54pm, officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 730 W Market St, Mercy Health St Rita’s Medical Center in reference to a subject with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers spoke with John L. Manley (45 years old of Lima, Ohio) who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his right hand. Mr. Manley refused to provide officers details as to how the injury occurred.
Lima Police Dept officers began checking various addresses to locate a crime scene. Officers checked 1416 Cedar St, Lima, Ohio 45804, Mr. Manley’s home address. Officers discovered blood evidence outside of the residence that lead them to believe the shooting occurred there. Lima Police Detectives obtained a search warrant for this residence to continue their investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Jesse Harrod at 419 221-5296, or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.