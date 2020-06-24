Lima police investigating man being shot on Leland Ave.

There was some fighting and a call of shots fired last night in Lima.

The Lima Police Department says just before midnight on Tuesday, in the 900 block of Leland Avenue, a call came of shots fired. Police found 18-year-old Deanthony Walker of 919 Leland shot in the lower body. Walker was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at the Lima Police Department (419-221-5295) or Crime Stoppers (419-229-STOP).

 

