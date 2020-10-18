The Lima Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 500 block of West Elm Street at 1:57 AM after receiving reports of shots fired.
Once officers arrived on scene, they learned that the victim was already dropped off to a local area hospital.
The victim was identified as a 17-year-old female, who was shot in the left arm. Her injury was non-life threatening. The Lima Police Department stated that she is in stable condition at this time.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Detective Woodworth at 419-221-5293.