Lima Police investigating 6th Homicide of 2019

A Lima man is dead from a gunshot wound and police are looking for the people who are responsible.
21-year-old Kevonta Cowan was pronounced dead last night at Mercy Health-St. Rita's. Not much information has been released involving the shooting, but police say they were called out just before eleven o'clock Tuesday night to 225 South Kenilworth Avenue for an unresponsive man. That's where they found Cowan with a gunshot wound. Detectives say it is the city of Lima's sixth homicide of the year. They ask anyone with information on the killing to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Crimestoppers at 419-229-7867.
2019 Homicides: Branson Tucker (1-15-19), Dustin Purdy (4-19-19), Donald Smith (5-4-19), Gregory Cooper (7-19-19), Jermaine Ingram (10-30-19), Kevonta Cowan (12-17-19).