Lima police looking for suspects in a Monday morning home invasion

The Lima Police Department is asking for your help in finding the suspects in a home invasion this morning.
Officers were called out to 1636 West Wayne Street just after 8 a.m. Monday morning to a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found victims inside the home who had actually been pistol-whipped during an apparent robbery. Detectives say two shots were fired but none of the victims were struck. The two people that invaded the home left the scene in a white van.
Lieutenant Brian Leary with the Lima Police Department is asking, "Anyone in the neighborhood that has any cameras or anybody can come forward to let us know what may have happened here we would appreciate that. They can call the police department at 419-227-4444 or they can call Crime Stoppers if they choose to remain anonymous."
A media release from the LPD says none of three three victims in the home, whose names are not being released at this time, received any medical treatment and the incident remains under investigation.