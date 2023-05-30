Lima Police: Not unusual for crime to increase during summer months

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As the mercury rises, so do tempers and the Lima Police Department hopes people will not act out this summer.
Police authorities say that it is not unusual for crime to increase in the warmer months. With graduation parties and larger gatherings, along with other factors, they can get multiple calls of shots fired and domestic disputes, especially this time of year.
"When you have the parties, and you have get-togethers and you have alcohol, it will usually cause a little more violent crimes. You get more people out and that are walking, enjoying things and that gives also people that want to commit robberies a little more opportunity because there are more people out," stated Detective Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Department.
Stechschulte says the Lima Police Department's "PACE Unit" has helped keep some summer violence down with the quality of life issues in neighborhoods.