Lima police officers organize surprise Christmas skit for Freedom Elementary students

Freedom Elementary School was in for a big surprise or two today. During their lunch, 3rd graders at Freedom Elementary got a visit from Santa. Kids cheered and waved but had no idea what was coming next. The Grinch snuck through the door and took all of Santa’s gifts. Who was going to save Christmas?
Brittney Wyerick, Community Oriented Police Officer, organized this event. “We can come in, have a positive interaction with the kids. They can see us in kind of a different light, we’re trying to help back, give back to them, save Christmas for the kids.”
And that’s exactly what she did! The two officers detained the green villain and took him to jail. Santa was able to pass out his gifts to the kids thanks to the officers. Another year the Grinch wasn’t able to steal Christmas.