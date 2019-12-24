Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On 12-24-19 at approximately 3:30am, a Black and White cab driver, Shawn White (46 yrs old of Lima) picked up two black males in the 2200 blk of N Metcalf St. One of the black males brandished a firearm and demanded money from Shawn. The suspects exited the cab without obtaining any money and Shawn was unharmed during the incident. Any person that has information on this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Jennings at 419 221-5228 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-STOP.
