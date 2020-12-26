Lima Police warn residents not to leave Christmas item boxes out in the open

Christmas has come and gone, and many residents are enjoying the presents they received this year.
However, there is still potential that porch pirates could be targeting your home.
The Lima Police Department is warning residents not to display the boxes their presents came in out in the open by their garbage bins. This could be an easy tip to a potential thief on what new items are available in the home.
"Televisions, computers, gaming systems... I know a lot of things won't fit in trash cans, they tend to just sit them at the curb, that is an invitation to criminals to say 'Hey, we have an expensive property inside this house.'" said Aaron Rode of the Lima Police Department.
It is recommended that residents tear down large boxes so that they can fit in the trash bins.
"I would break down the boxes, try to make them smaller, and try to stick them inside the can so that they are not just sticking out," said Rode. "You just want to avoid the invitation of 'Hey, we have expensive property inside our house.'"
If you do become a victim of burglary, it is advised you call your local police department immediately to start an investigation.