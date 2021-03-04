Lima Public Library encourages family discussions around Dr. Seuss books no longer being published

People are still talking about the decision of Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop the publication of 6 of the beloved author’s children’s books.
At the Lima Public Library, they have dozens of Dr. Seuss books, including a couple of the titles that will no longer be published. The American Library Association wants to remind readers this is not a ban and these specific Seuss books can remain on the shelfs and could possibly springboard a family discussion.
Head of Youth Services at the Lima Public Library adds, “I think these also a jumping off point for parents to talk about things with their children. Accepting others of different races and ethnicities, religions, and we are in a time that we’re really striving to do that more and more. I am proud we provide materials to do that.”
The 6 books that are no longer for sale are: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”, “If I Ran the Zoo”, “McElligot’s Pool”, “On Beyond Zebra!”, “Scrambled Eggs Super!”, and “The Cat’s Quizzer”. The company says that stopping the sale of those books is only part of their commitment to a broader plan for their catalog to represent and support all communities and families.