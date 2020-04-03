Lima Public Library encourages residents to use their digital online services

Although the doors to the Lima Public Library and its branches are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is still a lot it has to offer in the digital world.
By going to their website you can still get access to e-books, movies, music, research, and learning tools. Staff members are also monitoring their emails and social media to answer any questions you may have.
Lima Public Library Director of Public Relations Karen Sommer says, “They can also help online. So, if you have questions or if you want, you can go to our Facebook page as you can ask us there. We also have links to other digital sites there as well. It’s a pretty endless supply right now that’s available.”
Their website is https://www.limalibrary.com/