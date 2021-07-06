Lima Public Library encouraging teens to read this summer

The Lima Public Library giving teens a sweet incentive to pick up a few books this summer.
The library is encouraging local teenagers to read books throughout the month of July with their teen summer reading program. Participants are asked to log whatever books they do read on an online form to be entered into a drawing.
Those with the library hope that this will give teens the incentive to check out some books during their summer break.
"We're really encouraging them to really just pick up a book and fight off that summer reading slump," said Liz Winhover, teen librarian with the Lima Public Library. "Once they read it. they can get online at limalibrary.com and go to the teen section. They can fill out a Google Form with the information about the book they read and they can pick a prize pack."
The program runs until the end of July. Visit the LPL Teen Spot Facebook page for more information.