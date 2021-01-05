Lima Public Library hopes to start community dialogue through "Community Read" program

The Lima Public Library is working to get the community talking with their winter reading program.
It’s called “Community Read” and it’s a book club for all ages to start the conversation of race relations and how it relates to your life. They will have virtual discussions and encourage people to participate in social media programs while reading the same book selected for the program.
Head of Reference Services at the Lima Public Library Dani Hollar explains, “The book we’ve selected, "Everybody’s Son" by Thrity Umrigar has a lot of themes that are relevant to our area and we want to get the entire community talking not about just the book but also how it relates to their own lives.”
There are 4 age groups for the community to read with a book suitable for that age level. They are also having Library Bingo where you can mark activities you have done for the program and each “Bingo” will get you entered into a prize drawing. You can find out more at the library or on their website at https://www.limalibrary.com/.