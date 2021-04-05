Lima Public Library providing free at-home COVID-19 tests

Lima Public Library, along with many others across the state, has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests to the public. They are free and can be requested by calling any of the 5 Lima Library locations. Tests can then be picked up curbside.

Lima Public Library providing free at-home COVID-19 tests

Once at home, the Navica app must be downloaded on a phone or computer to take the rapid test, where an online proctor will guide you. The Executive Director of the Lima Public Library, Gary Fraser, says this is just one more way they can serve the public.

Lima Public Library providing free at-home COVID-19 tests

"The library is a community resource and so we just wanted to do our part in tackling this virus," says Fraser. "The benefit to this test is that it’s free, and you can get your results in 15 minutes. So, we just thought it was a good idea to do our part.”

As Fraser said, results from the at-home tests take about 15 minutes to receive. An instruction sheet will also be provided with every test.

Contact information for all Lima Public Library locations:

Main Library

650 West Market Street

Lima, Ohio 45801

419-228-5113

Cairo Branch

108 West Main Street

Cairo, Ohio 45820

419-641-7744

Elida Branch

500 E. Kiracofe Ave.

Elida, OH 45807

419-339-6097

Lafayette Branch

225 East Sugar Street

Lafayette, Ohio 45854

419-649-6482​

Spencerville Branch

2489 Wisher Drive

Spencerville, Ohio 45887

419-647-4307​

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.