Lima Public Library starts curbside service for patrons

As the ‘Responsible Re-open of Ohio” continues, the Lima Public Library is starting their steps of re-opening themselves.
Monday, the library started its curbside service for patrons. You can request items by placing a hold on them by phone, online, or by Facebook messenger. Give the staff 24 hours to gather your materials. Then, pull up to the main entrance, call when you arrive, and your items will be brought out to you.
Public Relations Director Karen Sommer explains this is just the start of opening the library, “We don’t know how long this is going to last. We are prepared for it to be a good long time or a short concise time. We just don’t know right now. But we are going to do our very best to take care of everybody and get them their items to them quickly.”
Curbside pickup will be at the main branch weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can now drop library materials in the dropbox outside the main library with no late fees.