Lima Public Library to Close for Coronavirus Prevention
March 16, 2019... Gary Fraser, Executive Director of Lima Public Library, announced today that all library locations will close Tuesday, March 17 through at least April 5, 2020, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Urging by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people played a role in the decision.
Borrowers should keep borrowed items until the library reopens: no fines or fees will accrue while the library is closed.
Fraser also encourages use of Lima Library’s digital offerings, available through www.limalibrary.com, which include eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies and music, and research and learning tools.
Updates regarding hours of operation will be provided as they become available.
For more information about the library's digital services, please visit www.limalibrary.com/digital or the pages listed here: