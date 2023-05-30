Press Release from Liz Winhover, Lima Public Library: June 1, 2023— Lima Public Library is excited to announce that starting June 1, 2023, they will follow a growing national trend and no longer charge late fees at any locations! With this change, fines will no longer accrue on late materials. In order that every community member can take full advantage of this policy change, the Lima Library Board of Trustees has also voted to allow a one-time fine forgiveness for all accounts.
“We understand that fines can become a barrier to patrons,” says Lima Public Library Director, Gary Fraser. “We believe that by doing this one-time fine forgiveness and eliminating late fees we can give patrons a fresh start and offer them better accessibility to our materials. Bringing people back to the library so they can take advantage of all our services, programs, and materials is our main goal.”
“We have found that fines tend to keep patrons away from the library instead of encouraging them to return materials,” adds Fraser. “Over the years, we’ve also lowered fines and added auto-renewal, which has already led to a large reduction in overdue fines for patrons.”
While the elimination of late fees is meant to ease the burden on patrons, lost and damaged items still result in replacement fees. Items that are not returned 30 days past their due date will be marked as lost and the patron will be charged for that book. When the book is returned, the lost fee will be dropped from their account.
The loss of late fees will have almost no effect on the library’s operating budget. Revenue from fines accounted for only .17% of the operating budget in 2022. The positive impact this policy change will have on the community will far outweigh the minor loss of funds.
Fines will still be charged for late Hotspots and materials from the Library of Things.
The Lima Public Library looks forward to seeing new and familiar faces back at the library this month to take advantage of this new policy and celebrate the start of our Summer Reading Program: All Together Now!