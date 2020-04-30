Lima radio personality to host West Central Ohio's virtual prom

DJLimaOhio.com has teamed up with other local businesses to hold a virtual prom for high school juniors and seniors across West Central Ohio.
Fun 107.1 and djlimaohio.com’s Phil Austin will be hosting “A Night To Remember” virtually from inside the Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima. The live video stream of the event will show lasers, fog, and the DJ SNCKRS on the turntables all night. Students will be encouraged to request songs and post pictures of their outfits for the night in the live chat room.
“That’s what we’re going for," says Austin. "So they can share all of the emotions that goes with a prom night, but you’re just doing it on a video screen.”
The event will be held at woofboomlima.com, and students can head to that website right now to request songs. The Prom will kick off on Saturday, May 9th from 8 to 11 p.m.