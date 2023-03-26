Lima Relay for Life raises money with bingo and silent auction

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An afternoon of bingo and prizes on Sunday helped support cancer patients and survivors in our area.
Relay for Life hosted bingo, raffle drawings, and a silent auction to raise funds for their fight against cancer. Dozens of items were donated by local businesses as prizes and informational materials were shared with everyone in attendance to help educate them about cancer.
Millions of people are diagnosed with cancer every year, but Lima Relay for Life organizers say it's especially important to spread awareness and support patients and survivors in Allen County.
"We have a higher cancer rate than some other counties in Ohio, and that's very bothersome to us, especially in lung, colorectal, breast is getting better but it's not where we want it to be, so this is a great way to get the information out," said Cheryl Nagy of Lima's Relay for Life.
The Relay for Life run will be held on June 9th at Spartan Stadium in honor of cancer survivors and the ones who have passed away.