Lima Residents asked to clear catch basins of debris to avoid flooding

The City of Lima getting complaints of flooded roadways with the heavy downpours on Labor Day and they say they know why.
Many of the streets were getting high water due to catch basins filled with grass and trash. They are asking residents that have basins near their homes to please clear them to avoid similar situations.
Warner Roach, Deputy Director II Public Works explains, “We say thank you to everybody that’s been keeping their catch basins clean in their neighborhoods. There are about 3,000 catch basins in the city and we can’t possibly get then all. So, we could really use everybody’s help to keep the debris out of the catch basins so that we don’t have the flooding as the seasons coming.”
As fall approaches, Warner wants to remind residents not to allow leaves to build up at the catch basins as well.