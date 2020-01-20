Lima residents celebrate 10th annual MLK Day Walk

It was a cold day, but that didn't stop some Lima residents from celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Several people gathered on the south side of town for the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk.
With signs in hand, they marched down Reese Avenue and at the very end of the walk, they held hands in a circle and prayed about living out MLK's legacy. Many even shared the impact that MLK has had on their lives. This is the largest group of participants yet.
“The Lima Police Department was honored today to be able to be out here and participate in the march and to provide an escort to just be able to help make sure everyone stayed safe while they were honoring Doctor King’s legacy,” said, Kevin Martin, Lima Police Chief.
“It was exciting to see the number of folks that came out today that really care about the Dr. Martin Luther King and know the movement he had- that’s what it’s all about,” said Derry Glenn, the Lima 6th Ward City Councilman. “We’re going to keep that tradition going and let the young people know so that tradition continues to carry on.”
Because of the increased participation, Glenn says he plans to have the march downtown next year.