Lima residents doing some Fall "Spring" Cleaning

It appears that Lima residents have spent their “stay at home time” cleaning up.
Saturday's City Wide Pride event saw a surprising amount of response. 904 tires were collected, and seven 30-yard dumpsters were filled. City administration says that is a good sign that people are taking an interest in cleaning up their homes and their neighborhood. Even with the new protocols due to COVID of unloading it yourself did not stop people.
City of Lima neighborhood specialist Autumn Swanson explains,” This is the time, this is perfect because not only do you have the dumpster locations where you can go. But I’m also pushing neighborhood impact week right now which is the 21st through the 26th which is just a great time. We’re encouraging residents to get out and just take pride in their neighborhood. If that means cleaning out your yard, your back yard, your front yard, cleaning off your porch whatever that looks like. It’s a great time to do it, especially when you have access to the dumpster. So. I definitely encourage everyone to get out this month and take pride in their neighborhood.”
The next clean up day is scheduled for September 19th and the final one on September 26th.