Lima residents have another Mayor's Spring Clean Up Day coming up to get rid of unwanted junk

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those looking to clean up large unwanted junk from their homes have another day to do so with a city-sponsored event.
The upcoming Mayor's Spring Cleanup event will be held on June 3rd from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who have large items that need to be disposed of can go to multiple locations where there will be a dumpster and staff ready to help you. The city hopes people come out to not only beautify their property, but Lima as well.
"This is our third one so we have two more to finish up your spring cleaning. Collett Street is still the only location that will be taking brush and tires. But the locations can be found on our website or the Facebook pages," said Sydni Winkler, neighborhood specialist.
Dumpster locations are at 441 East 8th Street, 900 S. Collett Street, 190 E. 8th Street, 1079 S. Main Street, and 1110 N. Metcalf Street. Brush and tires are only accepted at the Collett Street location. Anyone with questions is asked to call the City of Lima.