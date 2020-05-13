Lima ReStore opening May 14th and is looking forward to seeing customers

After 7 weeks of being closed, the Lima ReStore is ready to open.
The store will be working with a limited staff and following the required safety precautions. ReStore works with Habitat for Humanity with profits helping to build houses in Allen County, 54 since 1990. So, no sales have meant no funds in the past weeks and they are looking forward to seeing customers with their safety in mind.
Donation Coordinator Tom Nartker says they are ready for business. “We are taking precautions like everyone else to help combat COVID-19. We do have plexiglass up at the cash register. We are going to have markings on the floor to promote social distancing and we are going to ask customers to bag their own items. We’ll have bagging stations, so they’ll need to bag and wrap them as well. We are also sanitizing the carts after each use. We’ll have hand sanitizer and spray sanitizer as well.”
The store is once again taking donations during business hours and those are being shortened for now. They will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.