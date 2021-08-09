Lima Rotarians get sneak peek at the 171st Allen County Fair

The Allen County Fair will be back in full force this month with activities for the whole family.
Lima Rotarians hearing about what will be at the 171st edition of the fair after last year’s shortened events due to COVID. This year’s fair theme is “Moooving Forward Together” with a full line-up including rides, games, exhibits, and more. The postponed Brad Paisley concert is on the first Saturday of the fair with tickets still available. While many of the midway and grandstand events are popular and help pay the bills organizers say it’s important to keep an eye on the heart of the fair.
Allen County Fair Board President Brad Core explains, “Let’s not forget the whole reason for the Allen County Fair, to begin with, is for the 4-H and FFA members, girl scouts, boy scouts to be able to compete in those junior fair events. Whether it’s livestock or non-livestock competitions that go on at the fair. That’s our primary focus, that’s the big reason for this event.”
Special Days include youth, veterans, and senior events along with the “Taste of the Fair” and free entertainment all week long. Discount tickets and pre-sale ride vouchers are on sale now through August 19th at these locations: Kewpee, Chief Supermarket, Citizens National Bank, The Union Bank Co., Superior Credit Union, and the Allen County Fairgrounds. You can find a full schedule of events at www.allencofair.com.