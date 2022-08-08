As the war in Ukraine approaches six months, has the rest of the world grown numb to what is still happening in the European country?
Lima Rotarians hearing from Retired Brigadier General Mark Scheid about what is happening in the battle between Russia and the Ukraine. War planning and strategy was his responsibility in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he believes Ukraine will win this war. He says that we are only hearing what the United States has been dong as of late to support Ukraine but there are 31 other countries that are behind them as well. In his opinion, there are 5 things Russia lacks and they will fail in their attempt to overtake this small country including basic logistics to take over its government in Kiev.
Scheid says, “They don't have the logistics to go 600 miles. they're going to fight through rough territory all the way up there. unlike when we were in Iraq we went to Baghdad that was the same 600 miles but it was not hard because the people south of Baghdad didn't want to fight us. So, it was an easy fight up.”
Scheid says that won't be the case with the people of Ukraine. in his opinion they are a major force that will continue to fight. he also says that Russia didn't intend that the war would last this long and have depleted much of their "good" artillery and are not getting replenished.
“You see the numbers you see on tv about the amount of tanks and artillery and aircraft and stuff they lost. Well, someone says they only lost maybe a thousand tanks and artillery. that's true but it was their best ones. they put their best ones out there and they didn't anticipate this war going this long. So, their reserves are junk. they're lucky to get 50-percent of it out of the motor pools”, Scheid said.
Scheid reminds everyone this is his personal opinion and believes the u-s is doing the right thing in supporting Ukraine and this is a war where we need to make sure Russia doesn't expand.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.