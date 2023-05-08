Lima Rotary Club awards scholarships to non-traditional students

Another round of scholarships handed $1,000 to help 13 individuals further their education. These students are considered non-traditional because life threw them a bit of a curve and college had to be put on hold. This is the second scholarship that Lainey Bowen has gotten from Rotary. She will be getting her paramedic's certificate this month, and she is looking to use the scholarship to go even further.

"That scholarship is going to help me further my education and hopefully it will go towards my degree. I want to get my paramedic associate's degree. I think that it's going to be down the road, but I think I want to obtain the certificate first," says Lainey Bowen, scholarship recipient.

Since they started in 2001, the Lima Rotary Club has given out $921,000 in scholarships, and they expect to cross the one million dollar mark this year.

Here's a list of this round's scholarship recipients:

Aariah Rojas - Apollo Career Center 

Abigail Watkins - The Ohio State University-Lima 

Aesha Hogan - Rhodes State College

Chelsey De Leon - Apollo Career Center

Francisco Luna - Apollo Career Center 

Gale Boop - Apollo Career Center

Isabella Price - The Ohio State University-Lima 

Jesse Shotwell - Apollo Career Center

Jessica Dunnigan - Rhodes State College

Kara Bales - Rhodes State College 

Katelyn Wise - Apollo Career Center 

Kyleigh Sherard - Rhodes State College

Lainey Bowen - Apollo Career Center

