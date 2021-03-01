Lima Rotary Club given a chance to "Ask a Cardiologist"

The Lima Rotary Club learned all about heart health at their meeting Monday afternoon.

The theme was "Ask a Cardiologist", where club members asked medical professionals from Lima Memorial Health System questions. They spoke on symptoms of a heart attack, some of the cardiac procedures and services that people can get at Lima Memorial, and the impact that the pandemic has had on heart health.

"We are seeing people who have had clots into their lungs and even micro-clots down into the coronaries," said Dr. Pamela Gardner with Lima Memorial Health System. "My patients will ask me if they should get the vaccine, and I say absolutely - we need to be as protected as we can be because it’s a bad player."

If you're experiencing any symptoms that concern you, it's recommended that you talk with your doctor.

 

