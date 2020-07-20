Lima Rotary Club hears about Allen County tourism

The Lima Rotary Club heard from the Convention and Visitors Bureau about some of the things to do throughout the county, even during a pandemic.
The administrative office coordinator of the bureau highlighted several activities and locations in Allen County for the Rotary Club. She says that they have been working with event planners over the pandemic and encouraging them to postpone their events rather than outright cancelling them, and hopes that people will take a day to go out and see what's available for people to experience in the county.
"[There are] things to do during the social distancing and the pandemic that we can still enjoy in our backyards, things that we would normally promote to visitors outside the county to bring them in - but this is something we can do internally, and by sharing this with our local residents, they could share it with their family and friends, and that brings a great a perception of the area to visitors," said Tina Koester.
Brochures of the locations discussed Moinday were also given out for the Rotarians to take home.