Lima Rotary Club hears about local history thanks to the Allen County Genealogy Society

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club invited a guest speaker to talk about the history of the city of Lima and Allen County.
Donna Wannemacher, the president of the Allen County Genealogy Society, spoke with members of the Rotary this afternoon about the history of Allen County and how people can pay tribute to their ancestors who contributed to its development. Wannemacher covered various topics, including settlers, builders, the Civil War, and many others that significantly shaped the area into what it is today.
"I think it's important that you know where you've come from and what the circumstances were and how the state and the county were in the pioneers came and it was not an easy life, it was very difficult. When you got here, you built your own home from falling the trees and it's just important that you know what the history is of the county," stated Donna Wannemacher, Allen County Genealogy Society President.
The next Rotary Club of Lima meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 11th, at noon inside the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.