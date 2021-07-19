Lima Rotary Club hears about warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

As part of their weekly meeting, the Lima Rotary Club got an idea of some of the warning signs that people should be on the lookout for as friends and loved ones start to get a little older.
The speaker was from the Alzheimer’s Association, and she says the biggest thing when looking for Alzheimer’s is to spot behavior that goes beyond what one can expect from aging.
"You need to be looking out what’s normal aging, and what is actually dementia or Alzheimer’s," said Yvonne Miller, program educator for the Alzheimer's Association. "There’s two different things with that; a lot of people think once you get old, you’re supposed to start losing your memory, but that is absolutely not true, that’s not a normal aging thing to lose your memory. We really want to talk about that what is normal and what is not normal with the aging process."
Some things that might suggest that someone could have Alzheimer’s include losing track of the date or season completely, forgetting recently learned information, and difficulty holding a conversation.
While the image of people with Alzheimer’s for many may be an elderly person, that isn’t always the case.
"I have family members and friends that have gotten this disease at the earliest age of 45-years-old, so this isn’t just an old person or senior citizen thing," said Miller. "Getting the education out there is so important, and that’s what we’re here to do."
In our area, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio have several of their annual walks coming up in September. You can register online here.