Lima Rotary Club hears State of the County address from Allen County Commissioners at Monday meeting

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County commissioners giving their State of the County address to Lima Rotary and say the county is on solid ground.

Commissioners Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan talking about the county's operating and capital budgets. By law the county has to have a balanced budget and 2023's operating budget is just north of $35 million with 62% of that funded by sales tax. Noonan says they will keep a close eye on it throughout the year.

