Lima Rotary Club hosts Allen Lima Youth Leadership graduation as students are recognized for community service

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County high school students are recognized for their acts of community service, our Madison Kenjura has more.
For 21 years, the Allen Lima Youth Leadership program has actively involved students in the community, by educating and challenging them to reach their fullest potential as leaders.
"Allen Lima Leadership is the premiere leadership organization in Allen County and the four counties that surround us. We invite all eleven county schools to be a part of this our job is to lead, connect, grow, and serve the community, and all of our students do a fantastic job at that," said Matthew Childers, director of Allen Lima Leadership.
One of those students includes Kylie Engle, who is the first person from Wapakoneta High School to participate in the program.
"My favorite part has been joining the West Ohio Food Bank. We've had different volunteer opportunities and that's what actually inspired our impact project for today which is on child malnutrition and how can we solve this problem in Allen County," commented Kylie Engle, senior at Wapakoneta High School.
Kylie and her friends gave a presentation about their impact project to one of the group's main sponsors, the Rotary Club of Lima, for a chance to win $2,500 dollars in funding from United Way.
"It's really become an annual tradition for the ALL Lima Youth group to be able to bring these projects to our Rotary Club and for us to be able to kind of vote on which ones really stand out the most but were proud of all of them and the great work they're doing for the community," stated Derek Stemen, president of the Lima Rotary Club.
Other impact projects included United Youth and the Winner Furnishing Friends which will be buying basic necessities straight from the suppliers and donating them to programs such as Lima Rescue Mission, Family Promise, and the Samaritan House. Following the presentations, members of the Allen Lima Youth Leadership Program celebrated with a graduation ceremony commemorating their time spent serving the community.
"I am so excited about graduation today with everyone that I'm going to get to graduate with. We've all had a wonderful time and really have created great friendships through this program," added Engle.