LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some said it was an impossible task but the new owners of the Ohio Theatre are proving that it can be done.

Co-owner Michael Bouson spoke at the Lima Rotary Club on Monday, updating them about renovations and what is in store as they reopen the theater. The building is owned and operated by "Play with your Food LLC". The owners gave the company this name as they see eating and having a good time should go together. Plans include a piano bar, bakery, and dinner theater. The company looked at more than 200 venues across the country but Lima and the Ohio Theatre won their hearts.

Lima Rotary Club learns more about renovations and plans of Ohio Theatre

