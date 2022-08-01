LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some said it was an impossible task but the new owners of the Ohio Theatre are proving that it can be done.
Co-owner Michael Bouson spoke at the Lima Rotary Club on Monday, updating them about renovations and what is in store as they reopen the theater. The building is owned and operated by "Play with your Food LLC". The owners gave the company this name as they see eating and having a good time should go together. Plans include a piano bar, bakery, and dinner theater. The company looked at more than 200 venues across the country but Lima and the Ohio Theatre won their hearts.
"But as we were looking at these other properties we formed our plan for what our business plan would be. What type of businesses would we put. But of course, that changed every time we looked at a different property, so when we came and saw the Ohio Theatre in person I was like, it's almost like we wrote this business plan for this building and was meant to be," commented Michael Bouson, co-owner of the Ohio Theatre.
There will be an open house this Saturday, August 6th at the Ohio Theatre where you can come and see the progress being made. The "Stage Door Canteen" piano bar should be open by the end of August. You can also make donations through "Friends of the Ohio Theatre" which is a separate 501(c)(3) charity raising money for renovation projects.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.