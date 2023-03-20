Lima Rotary Club members hear about OSU Lima's regenerative farming project

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - OSU Lima faculty talked about the school's regenerative farming project today at the Lima Rotary Club meeting.
OSU Lima and local farmers are experimenting with different methods to improve soil and water quality. Since 2020, participants in the regenerative farming program have been using environmentally friendly methods to figure out how to make farming more sustainable and decrease the impact it has on the planet.
"The other items we're doing is a lot of things to do with water quality. This year, the Allen County Soil and Water is working with OSU Columbus and they're going to attempt to put in an area to catch water runoff, and then when you catch that and protect it from going into the streams, we're going to try to irrigate the field. That's one of the huge things that's going on this year," explained Todd Mason, farmer.
With planting season just around the corner, those taking part in the project say they are excited to see how everything works out this year.